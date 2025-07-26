Celebrations in order for AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Celebrations are in order for AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, who celebrates a joyous personal occasion today.Considered by many as an AEW Original, Hangman Page joined the Jacksonville-based promotion as one of its first signees back in 2019. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the top stars of the Tony Khan-led company. He recently won the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career at All In: Texas, after defeating Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Deathmatch.The two stars are now set for a rematch as Hangman will defend his title against the Purveyor of Violence at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The bout will be a traditional one-on-one contest with everyone but the referee banned from the ringside.Today, Hangman Page celebrates a special occasion as he turns 34. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a very happy birthday.Hangman Page recently spoke about retiring Christopher Daniels in AEWHangman Page has battled many veterans and big stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One such name is the legendary Christopher Daniels, whom he fought in a Texas Deathmatch in January this year on an episode of Collision. That bout was also Daniel's last wrestling match.On a recent episode of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Hangman Page weighed in on being the Fallen Angel's last opponent in the ring.&quot;Causing ultimately at my hands the retirement of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, yeah that’s maybe the lowest. It was going to come at some point. That was going to be undeniable with the way time works, but it came sooner than it should have or could have because of me,&quot; said Hangman. [H/T: EWrestling news]While Hangman Page blames himself for retiring Daniels sooner than expected, the Fallen Angel had mentioned in a different interview that he is at peace with the way his in-ring career ended.