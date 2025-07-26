Celebrations in order for AEW World Champion Hangman Page

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:33 GMT
Hangman Page at the latest edition of Dynamite [ Image from allelitewrestling.com ]
Hangman Page at the latest edition of Dynamite [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Celebrations are in order for AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, who celebrates a joyous personal occasion today.

Considered by many as an AEW Original, Hangman Page joined the Jacksonville-based promotion as one of its first signees back in 2019. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the top stars of the Tony Khan-led company. He recently won the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career at All In: Texas, after defeating Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Deathmatch.

The two stars are now set for a rematch as Hangman will defend his title against the Purveyor of Violence at the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The bout will be a traditional one-on-one contest with everyone but the referee banned from the ringside.

Today, Hangman Page celebrates a special occasion as he turns 34. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a very happy birthday.

Hangman Page recently spoke about retiring Christopher Daniels in AEW

Hangman Page has battled many veterans and big stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One such name is the legendary Christopher Daniels, whom he fought in a Texas Deathmatch in January this year on an episode of Collision. That bout was also Daniel's last wrestling match.

On a recent episode of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Hangman Page weighed in on being the Fallen Angel's last opponent in the ring.

"Causing ultimately at my hands the retirement of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, yeah that’s maybe the lowest. It was going to come at some point. That was going to be undeniable with the way time works, but it came sooner than it should have or could have because of me," said Hangman. [H/T: EWrestling news]

While Hangman Page blames himself for retiring Daniels sooner than expected, the Fallen Angel had mentioned in a different interview that he is at peace with the way his in-ring career ended.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

