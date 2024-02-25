The wrestling world recently reacted to an outrageous spot on the latest edition of AEW Collision.

The Jacksonville-based promotion's Saturday night show was action-filled throughout its duration, and one of the matches saw Billy Gunn, Jay White, and Colten Gunn take on The Iron Savages. The back-and-forth encounter ended with White picking up the victory for Bang Bang Scissor Gang after hitting the Blade Runner on Jacked Jameson.

However, there was one spot during the bout that particularly drew the attention of the fans on the night. Moments before the finish, Billy Gunn connected with his Famea**er move on Boulder, who went over the top with his selling.

The initial sequence was normal, but then he rose up and threw himself over the top rope, almost like an invisible person hit him.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans on social went berserk soon after, with some even claiming that John Cena made his debut in AEW and attacked Boulder. A cheeky reference to his "You can't see me" catchphrase indeed.

The reactions can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

An AEW star recently shared interesting details about WWE legend John Cena

While The Leader of the Cenation definitely didn't appear on Collision, there is a certain All Elite Wrestling star who revealed some little-known details about the WWE legend in a recent interview.

While speaking with ESPN, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe stated that John Cena started his freestyle rapping before he even joined the sports entertainment juggernaut. Joe recalled some fond memories and heaped praise on Cena's rapping skills.

"People think that the freestyling started in WWE, but all that started back in the day. On road trips up to Northern California, and John going on freestyle raps for hours at a time. I mean, just going off. We'd have whatever evening mix, the drive time mix that would be on, and we'd be driving up to San Francisco, and John would just be killing it. The brother can rap," Samoa Joe said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Samoa Joe and John Cena share the ring again someday, possibly in AEW, in some fun segments.

What did you think about Boulder's selling on Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.