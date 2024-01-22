Top AEW star reveals little known details about WWE legend John Cena

An AEW star spoke about a lesser-known fact about John Cena in a recent interview. The star who expressed his opinion is Samoa Joe.

Before becoming The Cenation Leader, Cena's gimmick was based on a rapper who roasted other wrestlers.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the AEW World Champion revealed that the Doctor of Thuganomics was rapping before joining WWE.

"People think that the freestyling started in WWE, but all that started back in the day. On road trips up to Northern California, and John going on freestyle raps for hours at a time. I mean, just going off. We'd have whatever evening mix, the drive time mix that would be on, and we'd be driving up to San Francisco, and John would just be killing it. The brother can rap." Samoa Joe said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Samoa Joe and John Cena performed in the same promotion named Ultimate Pro Wrestling in their early days. Later, Cena joined WWE while Joe worked at Ring of Honor.

John Cena says he is ready for retirement match

The Cenation Leader has been one of the most popular superstars of WWE for more than a decade. Unfortunately, he has grown old and fans have now started to talk about his retirement match.

While speaking with People Magazine, the 46-year-old star revealed he is geared up for his farewell match at the Stamford-based promotion.

"I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it's a big final match or if it's just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I'm willing to listen to what WWE has to say," he said.

In a recent interview, Randy Orton spoke about facing John Cena in a dream match.

