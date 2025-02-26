Charlotte Flair has been overexposed in WWE just like top AEW star, claims Konnan

Charlotte Flair made her much-awaited in-ring return earlier this year in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She won the high-stakes contest by last eliminating Roxanne Perez. Konnan recently compared The Queen's WWE run to MJF's booking in AEW.

Ad

Flair will challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for her title at WrestleMania 41. If The Queen wins this bout, she will become a 15-time Women's Champion. While a milestone like this is a dream for every professional wrestler, many fans have criticized WWE for consistently pushing the second-generation star.

Konnan, who is one of the hosts of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, agreed with the abovementioned opinion. He felt Flair shouldn't have won the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. He also compared The Queen to AEW star MJF and said the two stars had been overexposed by their respective companies.

Ad

Trending

"She's been in the top place too long. Just get other people in there. She didn't have to win. She didn't need it. So I agree with that. And she has been overexposed and that's a problem that happens when you get overexposed, just like MJF. Like, I literally used to watch every week just to hear his promos. Now, I am like, 'Who?'" Konnan said. [From 2:25 to 2:55]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Charlotte Flair's father Ric Flair talks about her recent return

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of The Nature Boy Ric Flair. On a recent episode of Busted Open, the 76-year-old spoke about the former Women's Champion's return at Royal Rumble 2025.

"She just keeps getting better. She’s never satisfied with her performance. She’ll pick it apart. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there. When she starts talking, you listen. It’s so natural," Ric said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Ad

Ad

Charlotte Flair married WWE star Andrade in 2022. However, they reportedly parted ways last year.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback