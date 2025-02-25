Charlotte Flair keeps getting better, claims WWE Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated stars on the WWE roster. The Queen recently received major praise from her father and wrestling legend Ric Flair.

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion returned from injury at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Flair entered the Women's Rumble at #27 and put forth an impressive performance. She eliminated four stars and secured the win to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Speaking on the recent edition of Busted Open Podcast, Ric Flair noted that his daughter is never satisfied with her performance and she keeps getting better and better. He added that the 38-year-old has a great understanding of her character. The WWE Hall of Famer further praised Charlotte Flair's mic work:

"I told her, 'You're not going to have a friend left.' Because she just keeps getting better. She's never ever just satisfied with her performance. She'll pick it apart, and I'll tell you what else she's got. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there, and when she starts talking, man, you listen. It's so natural. I know that they write some stuff for her, and she writes some stuff. And they get together. But she is so confident sometimes it takes a while to get that but she just rolls now," he said. [From: 3:22 to 4:05]

You can check out Ric Flair's comments about his daughter in the video below:

Charlotte Flair decides against WrestleMania 39 rematch

In her last WrestleMania appearance, Charlotte Flair lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley in 2023. After her Royal Rumble win, many fans expected Flair to challenge The Eradicator to set up a rematch for WrestleMania 41.

Although she went face to face with Rhea Ripley and Giulia after winning the 30-woman contest, The Queen chose Tiffany Stratton as her 'Mania opponent. She made the announcement after The Buff Barbie was taken out by Nia Jax following her successful title defense against The Irresistible Force on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair missed last year's WrestleMania due to injury. She would look to win the gold two months after returning from injury. On the other hand, it would be Stratton's first-ever appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Champion? Hit the Discuss button and sign off!

