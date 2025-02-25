Andrade shares a cryptic update about being “alone” amid divorce rumors with WWE's Charlotte Flair

One of WWE's power couples, Andrade and Charlotte Flair have reportedly parted ways as rumors regarding their divorce have been running wild. Recently, Andrade shared a cryptic update about being alone amid the rumors surrounding his personal life.

Earlier this year, a report stated that Andrade and Charlotte Flair filed for divorce in June 2024, and the court granted it in October 2024. The two are reportedly no longer a couple, but both parties have yet to address the situation or even provide a clarification about their marital status.

Meanwhile, both remain active on social media, and Andrade recently shared a cryptic post. In the post, the former United States Champion spoke about walking on a path alone. While this could have multiple meanings, the former WWE Speed Champion seemed cryptic about his personal life::

"Some walks you have to take alone!!" Andrade wrote on Instagram.

Andrade won a title in WWE amid Charlotte Flair's absence

In 2023, Charlotte Flair suffered a career-threatening injury and went on a long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. During her absence, Andrade left All Elite Wrestling and made his grand return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

While El Idolo didn't win the gimmick match, he moved to Friday Night SmackDown under the new regime. Later, he captured the Speed Championship from Ricochet after WrestleMania XL.

In the coming months, Andrade received numerous opportunities on the brand as he went after the United States Championship and entered the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in Canada at Money in the Bank 2024.

Lately, he's on the blue brand in the men's division, working his way to get another shot at the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is on the same brand following her return and massive win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The Queen is headed to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, there's no word whether Andrade will perform at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

