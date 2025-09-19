Charlotte Flair sends a two-word message to AEW star

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Their partnership has been one of the best things in the company this year. Furthermore, it is unlikely that they will get dethroned anytime soon.

Flair is good friends with several female wrestlers. Some of them signed with AEW. The Queen seemingly has a good relationship with All Elite Wrestling star Harley Cameron. Cameron was a member of the now-defunct The Outcasts faction. She is currently in an alliance with former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

The Australian native recently uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram.

Its caption read,

"💕 insert inspirational quote 💕"

Interestingly, Charlotte Flair commented on it.

"Oh sexy" wrote The Queen.

Flair responds to Harley Cameron's photo. (Image via Cameron's Instagram)

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful female wrestlers in history. She has held the WWE Women's Championship six times and the Women's World Championship seven times. She was also the final Divas Champion and a former two-time NXT Women's Champion.

It will be interesting to see the 39-year-old sign with AEW someday and have a program with Cameron. However, it is unlikely that she will leave the Stamford-based company anytime soon.

Charlotte Flair says she does not mind sharing the spotlight with Alexa Bliss

In a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Flair said that she prefers being a solo competitor. However, she does not mind sharing the spotlight with her tag-team partner, Alexa Bliss.

"Personally, I like solo. I don't like sharing the spotlight, but I am in a tag team with the one person I don't mind sharing the spotlight with, and that's Alexa Bliss. And I'm having so much fun. She's great. She brings out definitely a different side of my character for TV, so it's great," The Queen said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Flair and Bliss. One of them will probably betray the other soon.

