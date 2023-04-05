Charlotte Flair shares a stunning photo with her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to share a photo alongside her husband, Andrade El Idolo, on the occasion of her birthday.

Charlotte Flair was a major attraction at this year's WrestleMania, as she went toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley. The match was certainly an important one for both the stars, with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Despite Charlotte's best efforts, Rhea eventually got the upper hand and dethroned her for the title in what was arguably the best match over the two nights.

It appears Charlotte took time for herself and her husband soon afterward, on the occasion of her birthday. In a recent Twitter post, she thanked AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

You can check out her tweet and photo here.

҉Kandi’s Shaky Voice @FeelSoRightt Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Wrestlemania 39 Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Wrestlemania 39 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1HOxoNpyQR

Charlotte Flair is reportedly taking a hiatus from WWE programming

While Flair had a huge match at WrestleMania 39, it appears she will be taking time off over the next few weeks.

According to a report by PWInsider Elite, the former SmackDown Women's champion had informed WWE over the weekend that she would be away for a period of time. The report also claimed that she and her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, would be traveling during their time off.

Another report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated that Charlotte could possibly be preparing for a body-building contest in the coming months.

"Charlotte Flair, down on weight. She has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest. Yeah, yeah, she has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest this summer and doing the diet and everything, and she looked; I couldn't tell you how much weight she has lost, but it was very noticeable. She is down in weight and everything."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Flair plans to do next.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley being the new SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes