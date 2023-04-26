Chavo Guerrero reveals whether WWE is paying his family for using Eddie Guerrero's name

WWE veteran Chavo Guerrero comes from one of the most prestigious wrestling families in the industry, which was largely pushed by his late uncle, Eddie Guerrero. The Stamford-based promotion still uses Eddie in angles, but according to Chavo, his family has not been compensated for anything.

The Latino Heat's career speaks for itself, and his sudden death in 2005 sent ripples through the pro wrestling industry. Many current and former WWE stars have named Eddie Guerrero as an inspiration for their wrestling careers, and even stars in other promotions still pay homage to the late legend.

Twitter user @NICKGQNYC recently took to the social media app to ask the third-generation star if the Guerrero family has been receiving any compensation from WWE for how frequently they've referenced Eddie Guerrero.

"So @mexwarrior real talk ...is your family getting paid for how much now @wwe is using eddie and now the lwo ? ... just sayin bc the man is in heaven yet his name and ideas are all being used heavy now ..." the fan tweeted.

Chavo Guerrero surprisingly responded to the fan and, in one word, revealed that his family has not received any form of remuneration.

Guerrero recently sent many fans into a flurry after the star alleged that Rey Mysterio was leaching off of Eddie's legacy to further his career. However, the star has since revealed that his interview and the multiple social media comments he made after were all just a part of a heelish character.

The WWE veteran once claimed that he was kept in the dark about his AEW parting

Chavo Guerrero's AEW run was brief, but very few fans complained about his on-screen presence, especially since he added a voice to Andrade El Idolo. However, obligations to the Young Rock television series cut his time short with the promotion, but shockingly, he wasn't aware of his release.

During an interview with Marty Elias of Kill Cliff, Chavo empathized with Tony Khan but expressed how his parting with the promotion was upsetting.

"He's [Tony Khan] a busy guy, I get it. I totally get it. He's wearing a lot of hats, he's doing a whole of things, I understand that. To me, it's just a call, if it works out great, if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. But to be kept in the dark, that upset me," said Chavo Guerrero. [From 07:28 to 07:58]

It remains to be seen if Chavo Guerrero will return to either WWE or AEW, but the recent debacle with Rey Mysterio could indicate that he's flexing his heel muscles in anticipation of a return to the industry.

