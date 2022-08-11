"I am a pro wrestler and a pretty f***king great one" - Chris Jericho addresses fans following ferocious title match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Jon Moxley's war with Chris Jericho has left the latter more battle-scared than expected, as seen in a picture of the Le Champion post-match. Chris Jericho shared a photo of himself with his face streaked in blood and an inspiring caption.

This week's Dynamite was a special episode, titled "Quake by the Lake". After weeks of buildup between the two top stars, Moxley and Jericho finally collided in a singles match.

The Lionheart established his domination early in the fight, tearing off the earring of Moxley. Bleeding profusely from his ear lobe, the Purveyor of Violence seemed to be on the losing side for a long time.

Jericho further held the Interim World Champion in his signature submission move, but the latter refused to tap out. Eventually, Moxley was able to turn the tables and grab the JAS leader in a bulldog submission manuever, leading to his victory. The match put both the wrestlers through the mill.

I went to war last night and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! 🔥🔥🔥I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay @allelitewrestling

William Regal recently explained why Chris Jericho could never be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club

Although the WWE legend concedes that Chris Jericho is a telented wrestler, he also stated that he never had a great relationship with him on screen.

During an episode of Gentleman Villain, Regal explained that although they like each other in real life, their polar opposite personalities have ensured they can never team up.

"We don't (...) it's not a ‘play it out’ thing with me and him. We don't (...) we've never liked each other. We never liked each other as far as when we were in wrestling." [H/T Fightful]

D1 Climax @DrainBamager Did Jericho go through a TIME MACHINE or something?



The Lionheart is truly back! Did Jericho go through a TIME MACHINE or something?The Lionheart is truly back! https://t.co/jF9o0bA0Fk

With Chris Jericho losing the chance at grabbing the interim title and CM Punk returning, it remains to be seen what is next for the JAS leader in the coming weeks.

Do you think Jericho should have a rematch against Moxley? Sound off in the comments below!

