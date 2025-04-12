Chris Jericho asked to join "retirement community" after his loss at AEW Dynasty 2025

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has suffered some major setbacks recently. Amid this, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has advised The Learning Tree to hang up his wrestling boots.

At the AEW Dynasty PPV event, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Bandido in a Mark vs. Championship match. Following his loss, The Lionheart aired his frustrations in the post-Dynasty episode of Dynamite and left the arena in disappointment. Chris Jericho will reportedly be away from All Elite Wrestling's programming for an indefinite period due to his upcoming tour with Fozzy.

In the latest edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, former WWE manager Jim Cornette said Chris Jericho should now join the ''retirement community.''

"There's a wonderful retirement community down here gated place down the country road in the middle of the night," he said. [7:42-8:00]

AEW star Chris Jericho comments on possibly having a retirement tour in the future

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. He is still competing full-time and delivering great matches. The former AEW World Champion was recently asked whether he'd like to have a retirement tour like John Cena.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, The Demo God said that although an official retirement tour or match would come with huge pressure, he would welcome the idea if he found it ''fun and cool.''

"To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. But once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. But if it’s something that I found to be interesting, that I thought would be good and fun and cool, which is the same way judge everything, then, maybe, I would do it," Jericho said. [H/T: CVV]

We will have to wait and see when The Learning Tree makes his return to the company.

