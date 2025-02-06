"I do not have the ego" - WWE legend Chris Jericho makes brutally honest admission about John Cena's retirement tour

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho recently admitted something about John Cena's farewell tour. Jericho and Cena were former rivals, with the latter staying loyal to WWE for more than 20 years.

The Cenation Leader announced his intent to retire at the end of 2025 at last year's Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada. He is scheduled to wrestle in the city at next month's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at a world title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho was asked about John Cena's decision to have a retirement tour instead of just a retirement match. The former WWE Superstar called it "weird" and explained that he doesn't have the "ego" to have his farewell tour once he decides to hang up his boots.

"It’s weird for me. I don’t know if I want that much pomp and circumstance. Obviously, I’m not sure if that’s John’s idea or if it’s the company’s idea. The big retirement match, that’s a lot of pressure, you put a lot of pressure on yourself like Sting with his last one. It was so good, but imagine if it wasn’t. ... To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. But once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. But if it’s something that I found to be interesting, that I thought would be good and fun and cool, which is the same way judge everything, then maybe I would do it," Jericho said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

At the age of 54, Chris Jericho is still going strong in AEW and is the current Ring of Honor World Champion. John Cena, on the other hand, is 47 years old but has a growing career in Hollywood.

John Cena wants to work with CM Punk after his retirement

Once John Cena finishes up his in-ring career, he'll likely focus on acting and star in more movies and films. Speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub last month, Cena was asked if there's someone from WWE he would like to star in a big-budget action-comedy movie.

"Usually, in the action-comedy space, it’s kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don’t want to say ‘combat,’ but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

John Cena and CM Punk were big rivals in the early 2010s. They have a shot at doing it one final time this year, they are set to clash at the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto next month.

