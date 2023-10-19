Chris Jericho breaks silence on Tony Khan's verbal onslaught against WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has become the talk of the town since Dynamite lost to WWE NXT in the Tuesday Night ratings war a few weeks ago.

Soon after, the head honcho had a meltdown on social media as he launched a verbal tirade against WWE bigwigs like Vince McMahon, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels, to name a few. Mr. Khan even alleged WWE of contract tampering with his talent during his mother's hospitalization.

His subtle references to Mr. McMahon's sexual misconduct allegations caused a massive stir on social media, with reports suggesting that some people within AEW wanted Tony Khan to step away from social media.

Speaking to the Messenger, Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Khan's recent rant against WWE:

"I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I've been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can't control Tony Khan. He's going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era," Jericho said.

Le Champion continued:

"I'm not going to tell him, 'Take your phone away,' because he's my boss." Jericho said. "Say what you want. Whatever. I think it'd be worse if I said that stuff because I'm not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I'm not going to tell him no."

Jim Cornette thinks Tony Khan needs help

AEW President's recent spree obviously didn't sit well with some fans and veterans alike.

Speaking on the Drive Thru, Jim Cornette bluntly stated that Mr. Khan needs counseling after his social media meltdown:

"Since Tony’s not a violent person, you either lash out with a baseball bat… or you get on Twitter I guess. But it could be a little thing on top of a whole mountain of bigger things. But he may need rest, confinement, treatment, counseling, chemicals, some of these things," Cornette said.

Booker T also described Khan's comment as being "childish." Nevertheless, it escalated the fan-driven war between WWE and AEW. The two companies are now set to go head-to-head again on November 17 next month.

Will AEW pull off an upset victory? Only time will tell.

