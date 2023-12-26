Chris Jericho called out for being insincere and faking his comments about Kenny Omega by wrestling legend

Former world champion Chris Jericho recently shared a heartfelt message for fellow AEW star Kenny Omega. A wrestling veteran has now shared his thoughts on the segment.

The name in question is Jim Cornette. He believes that The Ocho's speech about Kenny Omega was insincere. The Cleaner was recently diagnosed with diverticulitis and will be out of action indefinitely. Hence, Jericho addressed his Golden Jets partner's health situation in a promo.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette discussed Jericho's speech, mentioning he faked being sincere in the segment.

"So, Chris Jericho made a heartfelt speech about his brother-in-arms, his partner Kenny Omega. Jericho was very humble, sympathetic, and concerned. I've said it a million times, sincerity is the key, when you learn to fake that you've got it made." [0:00-0:24]

Chris Hero reveals the reason behind refusing a match with Chris Jericho in AEW

Former WWE star Chris Hero (fka Kausius Ohno) recently spoke about refusing to face former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling.

In an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Hero revealed he was offered a match with The Ocho during the Five Labors of Jericho angle. Hero also mentioned that he was pitched a bout against the veteran during the latter's Ring of Honor World Title run. However, he turned down the opportunities.

"How do you turn down an opportunity like that once, let alone twice, you know? So it’s a little embarrassing on my behalf, but, the nature of AEW, things are very, I don’t wanna say last minute, but things are just (…) it’s just the pace is so fast and quick, and there’s this, and you’re onto this or whatever."

The former Kassius Ohno further revealed that he wasn't carrying his pro wrestling gear when the match was pitched to him:

"I think it was maybe in Chicago. I think you wrestled [Tomohiro] Ishii, and I was like, okay, one, can I get ready in eight days? Can I get gear in eight days? Because I still have my Kassius Ohno stuff. That wasn’t even on my radar as far as I need to get gear made. It’s like, well, what shape is my body gonna be in when I have a match? So, it was hard to say no to, but at the same time, things had kind of worked out," he said. [H/T:411 Mania]

What is your favorite match of Chris Jericho in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the original source.