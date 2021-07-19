Chris Jericho declares he invented Money in the Bank

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest minds the wrestling industry has ever seen. He has consistently reinvented his character and that has helped him remain a main eventer in multiple promotions across different countries.

Jericho's genius has given us some great pro-wrestling gimmicks including Money in the Bank. However, during the WWE Money in the Bank show, Michael Cole said Edge invented the Money in the Bank match.

Fans on social media were quick to pick it up and credit the real creator of the concept, Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho responded to the tweet, crediting himself and Brian Gewirtz for the concept, also stating that Vince McMahon came up with the idea of putting it in a briefcase.

"True story!!! @bfg728 and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it...@VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase," Chris Jericho tweeted.

Money in the Bank was an immediate success in WWE and was held annually at Wrestlemania. The popularity of the match type led to WWE starting an entire pay-per-view for it. At Money in the Bank 2021, Big E and Nicki A.S.H. were the briefcase winners.

Chris Jericho's record at Money in the Bank

It is interesting to note that Chris Jericho has never won the Money in the Bank contract in spite of being the one who came up with the concept and having such a storied career.

In the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match at Wrestlemania 21, Chris Jericho was one of the entrants but lost out to Edge. He met the same fate in his next appearance in the ladder match at Wrestlemania 24, losing to CM Punk this time.

Chris Jericho made a total of 5 appearances in the Money in the Bank ladder match and never won any. Only Kofi Kingston and Christian have appeared in more ladder matches without winning the match even once.

Considering Jericho's Hall of Fame worthy career, that record is definitely a taint in an otherwise iconic wrestling career.

