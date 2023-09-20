Chris Jericho comments on the possibility of Edge joining AEW amid major rumors

Chris Jericho, with his wealth of incredible experience in the wrestling industry, recently commented on the possibility of his former rival Edge heading over to AEW, amid rumors that he would not renew his contract with WWE.

Y2J and the Rated-R Superstar have shared the ring on multiple occasions, spanning across a decade. Their first match against each other was in 2000, and the last was in 2010, the same year they had their final feud in WWE.

While he was being interviewed by Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Chris Jericho commented regarding Edge's possible move. He likened this to the time before he departed WWE, and claimed that due to Edge being with the WWE for years, he had already done everything he could, and he might start exploring other options.

“Well, I mean, who’s to say for sure? But if you look at Chris Jericho, for example, where I was in WWE, there really wasn’t much more that I could do there. You’re there for for many years, and you’ve wrestled everybody, and it’s great. But it’s always good to shock people, and to show up with a new kind of mission. So I think somebody like Edge, you know, there’s a lot of guys over [in WWE] like this. They’ve kind of done everything they can do there.”

The Ocho also mentioned how AEW would be a fresh start for him where he could literally change everything about himself. Jericho also expressed how he liked that due to their success, AEW has now become a viable alternative.

“For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That’s the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there’s now a viable alternative, I don’t wanna say, competitor, because it’s not that, but you can now go to either company.” [H/T wrestletalk]

Chris Jericho's next match, which has been four years in the making

From the moment Chris Jericho took over AEW as its inaugural world champion, he had four men alongside him, the Inner Circle. To this day, however, only one of the members has stood by his side, Sammy Guevara.

At AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite this week, the mentor and mentee will finally be on opposite sides of the ring for the first time since stepping foot in the promotion.

Edge possibly headed to AEW could trigger a rekindling of the rivalry between himself and Chris Jericho. The Rated-R Superstar has always been associated with Christian Cage, and many have forgotten just how many times he has shared the ring with Y2J.

Do you think Edge goes to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.