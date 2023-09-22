Chris Jericho donated a considerable sum after Umaga's death, reveals the WWE legend's wife

Former WWE star Chris Jericho is one of the most well-respected stars currently active. The wife of the late Umaga L.T. Fatu, recently revealed that Jericho donated money to her following Umaga's passing.

The news of Umaga's unfortunate passing in December 2009 shocked the wrestling world. The Samoan Bulldozer was a huge star in the company and defeated top names including CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena.

In a YouTube short video posted on Zilla Fatu's YouTube channel, L.T. Fatu recalled Jericho issuing her a check for $5,000 after the tragic passing of Umaga.

“You know who gave me money when your dad died? Chris Jericho. He wrote a check, Michael Chioda, the referee came at the funeral. He came with an envelope. He said, ‘They want you to have their blessing, their condolences to you and your family.’ I said, ‘What’s this?’, and [he said it’s from] Chris Jericho. Then I opened it up and it was a $5,000 check. Thank you Chris Jericho, appreciate you.” H/T:[Fightful]

Chris Jericho comments on Edge's potential AEW arrival

Former AEW World Champion Jericho recently talked about the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar coming to All Elite Wrestling.

Y2J and Edge shared the ring on multiple occasions. Their first match against each other was in 2000, and the last was in 2010, the same year they had their final feud in WWE.

In an interview with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, the former WWE Champion commented on Edge possibly coming to AEW.

“Well, I mean, who’s to say for sure? But if you look at Chris Jericho, for example, where I was in WWE, there really wasn’t much more that I could do there. You’re there for for many years, and you’ve wrestled everybody, and it’s great. But it’s always good to shock people, and to show up with a new kind of mission. So I think somebody like Edge, you know, there’s a lot of guys over [in WWE] like this. They’ve kind of done everything they can do there.”

Jericho continued:

“For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That’s the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there’s now a viable alternative, I don’t wanna say, competitor, because it’s not that, but you can now go to either company.” [H/T wrestletalk]

Do you want to see Edge in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

