Chris Jericho donates huge amount to murdered Uber driver's family

Chris Jericho recently donated the sum of $2,500 to the family of a murdered Uber driver who was killed during a carjacking. Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year old driver of Pakistani descent from Washington, died after two minors attempted to steal his vehicle using a taser device.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, the former AEW Champion said he was extremely saddened by the incident. He added he couldn't help himself but to step forward and help Anwar's family.

"Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves ... mere children ... hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie"

Chris Jericho further said that although his donation couldn't fix everything, he just wanted to let the family know people care about their loss.

"I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard. It's not much, but it's the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation."

The fundraiser started by Anwar's family has already generated $808K at the time of writing, much higher than the goal of $100K, thanks to many kind souls, including Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho has a history of donating to those in need

Y2J has made significant donations on many occasions. He donated $5000 to the family of George Floyd, whose tragic passing made headlines around the world.

In August 2020, Chris Jericho donated $5000 again, this time for the funeral of former WWE Superstar Kamala, who passed away due to issues arising from his diabetes and COVID-19.

MJF Talks Turning On Chris Jericho, AEW Goals With The Pinnacle & More https://t.co/Ji1AH8YS6q via @YouTube — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2021

Chris Jericho and his stable, The Inner Circle, are currently embroiled in a feud with The Pinnacle, led by MJF. The 24-year old rising heel betrayed The Inner Circle a few weeks ago to start his own faction. The rivalry is expected to culminate with the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match.