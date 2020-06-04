Chris Jericho makes a significant donation to George Floyd's family

Chris Jericho and George Floyd.

The tragic death of George Floyd has brought the world together against the menace of racism. The outrage over the killing of George Floyd has been overwhelming, and various wrestlers have taken to social media to condemn the murder.

Chris Jericho's act of generosity in these testing times, however, is genuinely commendable. The AEW Superstar discretely made a significant donation to the family of George Floyd.

Jericho donated $5000, and he is listed as one of the top donors. The fund was set up by Philonise - George Floyd's brother, and the money collected would go towards paying the travel and legal expenses. The funds will also help in covering the costs to educate George Floyd's children.

Chris Jericho has a history of donating to various fundraisers in the past, and his latest donation comes at a time when widespread protests are happening in the United States over the brutal murder of George Floyd.

Reactions to George Floyd's death

As we had noted earlier, many wrestlers have reacted to George Floyd's death with heartfelt messages and voiced thesupport for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

AEW lead investor and father of Tony Khan - Shad Khan, wrote a lengthy statement that was published on the All Elite Wrestling website.

WWE also released the following statement:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

The anti-racism solidarity protests are happening in various parts of the world and it's great to see Chris Jericho do his bit in helping the George Floyd's family, who have been affected the worst by the devastating loss.

As for Chris Jericho, the former AEW World Champion will take on Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite. Jericho seems set to continue his feud with Mike Tyson, which kickstarted ten years ago in the WWE. The intriguing storyline is expected to unfold on AEW TV in the weeks to follow.