Chris Jericho has donated a whopping $5000 to help cover the funeral expenses of a WWE legend Kamala.

The wrestling world was shocked and saddened by the death of WWE legend Kamala this week. A popular figure from a previous era in wrestling, Kamala (real name James Harris) was instantly recognizable as 'The Ugandan Giant', thanks to his eccentric gimmick, unmissable face paint, masks, and costumes.

Along with his manager Kim Chee, he was always a larger-than-life presence in the promotion, wrestling the likes of Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart on numerous occasions.

As previously reported on Sportskeeda, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help raise funds for James Harris' funeral. The campaign saw a substantial boost, thanks to a generous donation from Chris Jericho.

The self-proclaimed 'DemoGod' has contributed a very generous amount of $5000 towards the GoFundMe campaign, which will undoubtedly go a long way in covering Kamala's funeral expenses:

Chris Jericho made an incredibly large donation towards the support of James Harris' (Kamala) family. This is what makes me proud to be a wrestling fan. pic.twitter.com/UW2uHfng0B — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 12, 2020

It's a truly wonderful gesture from Chris Jericho, who has also donated in large amounts to other great causes in the past.

The former WWE and AEW world champion is currently engaged in a feud with Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite, which has seen Cassidy, or "The King of Sloth Style" as he is known, ruin a $7000 designer jacket of Jericho's by covering him in orange juice.

Chris Jericho helps surpass Kamala's GoFundMe target

Thanks to Chris Jericho's donation, the GoFundMe target of $25,000 has now been surpassed, meaning Kamala's family can give him the send-off he truly deserves and should also help lift any other financial burdens they may be experiencing in this difficult time.

I've started a GoFundMe to help Kamala’s wife, Emmer Jean, with funeral expenses and other costs. She’s been a true warrior the past 10 years, quitting her job to serve as his primary caretaker after he lost his legs. Click to Donate: https://t.co/6lzafqKJcx via @gofundme — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

