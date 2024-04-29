Chris Jericho could be done with AEW, claims former WWE Superstar, if allegations against him are true

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about a negative situation regarding Chris Jericho that could put his future with AEW in jeopardy. He feels however that the promotion will do fine without him. These were the views of the controversial Ryback.

Similar to certain allegations against Vince McMahon, Jericho has had some of his own, and this has affected the crowd's perception of him. Although nothing has been proven, this has been a major topic in recent months.

On his podcast The Ryback Show, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion gave his take on the matter. This was the first time he had heard of the allegations against Chris Jericho, and he felt that should these be proven true, he could be on the way out of the company.

He claimed however that the promotion would do fine without him, as they have other big names who can take his spot. He also noted that a lot was going to happen in the world of pro wrestling this year and it was going to be interesting to see what unfolds.

"It will be interesting to see if there are legs to any of this and it gets out... Is Jericho gone from AEW? Does Tony [Khan] just distance himself, there's a lot.... And in all fairness now... they have enough people there and they have enough names there that it's not just like how they started where this would be a huge blow. So you know, you never know. I just think the landscape of wrestling like we said this year, a lot is going to happen, there's potential for a lot to change for things to get shaken up in ways we could not even imagine," said Ryback. [1:44:50-1:45:33]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dutch Mantell also addressed fans' recent hatred towards Chris Jericho

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently addressed Chris Jericho being hated by fans and how this could work for his character.

Although not directly stated it seems that fans have turned against The Ocho for a plethora of things. Aside from the allegations, many have not been a fan of his constant booking, and they've grown tired of seeing him on their screens.

On his Storytime podcast, Dutch Mantell talked about how Chris Jericho may use this for his current heel work. He acknowledged how good the former AEW World Champion was at making the situation work and playing around it.

"He loves it. I actually like it... He worked against this and they turned it around on him so Jericho, he's smart enough. He's not gonna go against the winds. He's not gonna go against the grind. He'll just turn himself heel cause he's a heel anyway," said Mantell. [39:36 - 40:00]

You can check out Mantell's comments below:

Currently, Chris Jericho has been calling himself "The Learning Tree," and has brought out a unique heel character. This was him shading the younger generation, without having to be the typical aggressive heel character.