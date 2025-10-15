  • home icon
  Chris Jericho drops a huge WWE bombshell days after John Cena pays him a tribute at Crown Jewel 2025

Chris Jericho drops a huge WWE bombshell days after John Cena pays him a tribute at Crown Jewel 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:27 GMT
Chris Jericho and John Cena are multi-time world champions [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com]
Chris Jericho has just made a major WWE reference on social media. This comes after John Cena paid homage to him during his match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

Jericho has been linked to a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion as his AEW contract is set to expire by the end of the year. He has not confirmed nor denied this, and has remained cryptic about his next career move. It is also unclear whether the Tony Khan-led company will offer another contract to him once his deal is up.

The Nueve recently posted an interesting video on his TikTok account. This was a clip of his blockbuster return to WWE RAW back in 2012. This is nothing new, as he often posts some highlights of his career. The timing is interesting as this comes during an uncertain moment in his career.

Chris Jericho seems to have benefited from being referenced at Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel last weekend, John Cena and AJ Styles paid tribute to several major figures in their respective careers and used their iconic moves during the match. Cena paid homage to the former AEW World Champion by locking in the Walls of Jericho on Styles. The move was acknowledged and namedropped by the commentary desk.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez discussed how being open about Chris Jericho may have benefited him the most. Alvarez seemed to be hinting at his stock increasing amidst possible negotiations for his future contract.

"They sure [mentioned Chris Jericho’s name at Crown Jewel: Perth]. They for sure talked about–they called it the Walls of Jericho, they said Jericho’s name–that was the one person they had no problem talking about. Chris Jericho. They just made that guy a lot of money." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
It is unclear what the future holds for Jericho. A return to WWE would be interesting, considering how much the company has changed. Many will stay tuned to see how he'll be booked.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

