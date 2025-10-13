"They just made that guy a lot of money" - Major speculation on Chris Jericho after WWE namedrops him at Crown Jewel 2025

Chris Jericho was surprisingly referenced during a high-profile matchup on WWE Crown Jewel 2025 recently. Wrestling personality Bryan Alvarez has now shared his two cents on how the promotion's allusion to the inaugural AEW World Champion could prove to be quite beneficial to the latter.

The seventh edition of the Stamford-based company's Crown Jewel PLE took place this past Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and featured a blockbuster singles bout between AJ Styles and John Cena. The match likely marks the last one-on-one encounter between The Prince of Phenomenal and the Cenation leader, as the latter will be hanging up his boots by the end of this year.

Throughout their showdown, both Styles and Cena borrowed from the playbooks of some of their most iconic rivals. At one point in fact, the "Greatest of All Time" had the former Bullet Club member locked in a Boston Crab, better known as the Walls of Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho's submission finisher. The homage comes at a very interesting time, as The Learning Tree has found himself at the heart of rumors speculating on the potential end of his All Elite Wrestling run and subsequent WWE return.

Speaking on the sports entertainment juggernaut not only alluding to Jericho but even allowing commentary to namedrop him at Crown Jewel, Bryan Alvarez conjectured on the Wrestling Observer Radio on how WWE doing so may have financially benefited Y2J. The Triple H-led company generally avoids referencing even its own former talent, especially if they are employed by rival brands like AEW.

"They sure [mentioned Chris Jericho’s name at Crown Jewel: Perth]. They for sure talked about–they called it the Walls of Jericho, they said Jericho’s name–that was the one person they had no problem talking about. Chris Jericho. They just made that guy a lot of money." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews In his match at Crown Jewel against AJ Styles, John Cena successfully used: ​ - The Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale - Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho - Rusev’s The Accolade - Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail - Randy Orton’s RKO - Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver

Alvarez's comments could indicate that being brought up at Crown Jewel has raised Jericho's current stocks in the industry, which could grant him some leverage while negotiating with Tony Khan when his All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

AEW's Chris Jericho comments on his future amidst WWE rumors

Chris Jericho has not been featured on AEW programming since this past April. His continued long-running absence through several important shows and pay-per-views has added to speculations surrounding his potential All Elite Wrestling exit and eventual WWE return. Appearing on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio amidst his hiatus, The Nueve addressed his pro-wrestling future. Without providing any specific answers as to his status and the possibility of his jumping ship to his old stomping grounds, Jericho said:

"We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see," he stated.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho will ever appear again on AEW television.

