Chris Jericho drops huge WWE reference amid rumors of grand return

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:32 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV X handle]

AEW star Chris Jericho shared a memorable WWE moment amid the wild rumors of him returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Ocho has been one of the top pioneers of All Elite Wrestling for the past six years. His deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion will be expiring in December this year.

The former AEW World Champion hinted at a WWE return by liking a random social media post discussing the possibility of his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. This caused fans to believe that Le Champion might actually return. Reports claimed that while WWE is interested in signing the veteran, he wasn't brought up in any creative plans.

Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram and posted a story of his extraordinary 2008 match. He was involved in a Championship Scramble contest at Unforgiven PLE, where he walked out as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"2008," he wrote.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Chris Jericho shares a memorable moment from WWE
Chris Jericho shares a memorable moment from WWE [Image via star's Instagram story]

Chris Jericho finally opens up about his future

Le Champion did not clarify the rumors about his future destination, as fans debated over the past few months.

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Jericho said that he is still All Elite. However, he also stated that he wouldn't rule out a WWE return.

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens," he said.
It will be interesting to see when he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

