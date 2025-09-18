  • home icon
  Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and many others react to health update from absent AEW star

Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and many others react to health update from absent AEW star

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 18, 2025 10:27 GMT
Dustin Rhodes and Chris Jericho react to an AEW star
Dustin Rhodes and Chris Jericho react to an AEW star's post [Image Credits: AEW's and stars' X handles]

Many stars and veterans recently commented on a health update from an absent AEW star. Rebel hasn't been seen on TV for the past few years. She has been suffering from critical pneumonia for a long time.

The 47-year-old star used to accompany Britt Baker to the ring during the pandemic era. Unfortunately, her injury took her off TV in 2021, and she was rarely seen in the ring after that. She even wrestled multiple matches on AEW Dark. After wrestling her last match in 2024 at an independent promotion, GLCW, she hasn't set foot in the squared circle due to severe health issues.

Recently, Rebel took to Instagram and revealed that she is currently hospitalized for her first day on IV antibiotics at the Mayo Clinic.

Following the update, AEW stars Chris Jericho, Red Velvet, Dustin Rhodes, Thunder Rosa, and Karen Jarrett sent her love and prayers.

Take a look at some of the stars' comments here:

Many AEW stars wished Rebel a speedy recovery (via Rebel's IG)
Many AEW stars wished Rebel a speedy recovery (via Rebel's IG)

AEW star talks about her role transition

Rebel used to be a makeup artist on the Jacksonville-based promotion after exiting IMPACT, now known as TNA.

While speaking on Wilde On, the 47-year-old star said that she was used to being in front of the camera, and later she had lost her interest as a makeup artist as she became a star.

"After I left IMPACT, I was like, 'let's try again,' and I started doing hair and makeup and got thrown in front of the camera again. At this point, I have now said, 'God, I hear you.' I know now your will for me is this. I'm going to accept it and quit fighting it. I don't do the hair and makeup anymore. Just strictly on-camera talent. That's what I plan to keep doing. I've lost my passion for makeup and hair," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Rebel will recover and return to the ring.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
