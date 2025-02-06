Chris Jericho forced to leave AEW Dynamite arena mid-show

Chris Jericho and his stablemates were ejected from the arena after their massive brawl this week on AEW Dynamite. The heel stars came to blows with a former TNT Champion and an up-and-coming tag team.

At Collision: Homecoming, Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs engaged in a wild brawl that ended with The Embodiment of Willpower slamming The Redwood off the entrance ramp through multiple tables.

On last week's Saturday night show, Bill tried to help brutalize The Outrunners after the duo lost to his Learning Tree allies, Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith. However, the returning Bandido foiled the attack.

The Nueve addressed The Most Wanted during his New York Minute segment this week on AEW Dynamite, offering Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith a reward for hurting Bandido similar to how, he claimed, Big Bill had hurt Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter then called out the former TNT Champion, who unexpectedly answered, leading to a three-on-one beatdown on Hobbs until The Outrunners arrived to make the save.

The two sides continued to battle until the commercial, and it was afterward revealed that All Elite security seemingly forced Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith to leave the arena.

It remains to be seen how The Learning Tree will retaliate against their growing list of enemies later in AEW programming.

