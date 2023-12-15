Chris Jericho has no interest in facing two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions in AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently talked about the stars he wouldn't face in the future. The stars in question are Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

The 53-year-old star has wrestled top stars over the decades and put up classics against Copeland and Cage throughout their time in WWE.

While speaking on Dallas Morning News, Chris Jericho revealed that he doesn't want to face the two former WWE Heavyweight Champions as he has already faced them plenty of times in the Stamford-based promotion.

“There’s no timeline on what I’m doing. So there’s really, probably no rush. I have a different opinion. I’ve wrestled Adam Copeland so many times and Christian so many times that I would rather not wrestle against those guys. I mean, obviously, we could and have a great match. But I really enjoy working with kind of everybody that I haven’t worked with before,” said Jericho. [H/T - WrestleTalk ]

Jim Cornette talks about the possibility of Chris Jericho being the Devil

The Devil has been vandalizing the AEW locker room for months now. But the identity of the masked man still remains unrevealed.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the latter talked about Jericho being the Devil as it isn't going to have a big impact anyway.

"They could make it [Chris] Jericho, it ain’t going to get over anyway pretty much no matter who it is because we’ve kind of established that there’s nobody for it to be that will be a game changer, business changer, or a big exciting reveal. If Jericho wanted to be that, he’s got the black bat, but so does Sting, and Sting’s retiring. Besides, he would even be a heel when he was a heel," he said.

The 53-year-old star is currently aligned with Kenny Omega as a part of the Golden Jets team. The duo is set to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Worlds End on December 30.

Do you think Chris Jericho is the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.

