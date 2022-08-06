Vince McMahon receives massive invitation to join WWE legend's faction in AEW 

Chris Jericho recently extended an intriguing invitation to former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon to jump ship to AEW.

In a shocking turn of events last month, Mr. McMahon retired amid an ongoing investigation orchestrated by the company's Board of Directors over misconduct allegations.

In the wake of his untimely retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan jointly took over the reins as co-CEOs of the company, while Triple H was appointed as the new head of creative.

WWE kickstarted their new post-Vince era by producing an eventful blockbuster SummerSlam, the first Premium Live Event not under its founder's watch. On that note, wrestling fans are contemplating what's next for the 76-year-old.

In a recent conversation with Dave Meltzer on Talk Is Jericho, The Wizard gave Vince McMahon an open invitation to join his Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW:

"Well, Vince [McMahon], if you're listening, you have an open invite to join the Jericho Appreciation Society," Jericho said. (1:04: 42)

Of course, Jericho might have expressed his desire in an amusing bit.

Chris Jericho on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

Chris Jericho parted ways with WWE on reportedly bad terms, but his utmost respect for Vince McMahon never wavered.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Le Champion asserted that he has always loved working with Mr. McMahon and is grateful for his time in the company.

Jericho believes that VKM walking away from the business is the right call and will take a tremendous load off him:

"The thing is, for me, I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost 20 years. I always loved working with Vince. Learned a lot from him. And, you know, he had a great run. And then stepping back is, you know, probably for the best for him, even from a physical standpoint, because he runs himself so ragged from the workload that he has," Jericho said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Jericho returns to WWE for a potential final run and a Hall of Fame induction down the line.

