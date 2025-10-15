  • home icon
  Chris Jericho makes blockbuster announcement on his future amid WWE return rumors

Chris Jericho makes blockbuster announcement on his future amid WWE return rumors

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 00:27 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Chris Jericho has just made a sudden announcement regarding a future endeavor of his. This comes after his uncertain future and heavy speculation of his return to WWE.

The Nueve has not been seen in AEW since Dynasty in April, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. There has been no mention of him since, and reports have suggested that his contract with the company is set to expire by the end of the year.

Chris Jericho has just taken to social media to announce the 7th edition of his Rock N' Roll Rager at Sea event. This will be a 5-day cruise event in November 2026, which will feature wrestling, music, and comedy. The lineup for the event has also been announced, and for the first time since the annual event began, no AEW names have been booked for the event.

also-read-trending Trending
"Get ready to rock harder, laugh louder, and party longer — Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Seventh Cruise of A Seventh Cruise sets sail November 7–11, 2026, round trip from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas! For four nonstop days of wrestling, rock & roll, comedy, podcasts, and absolute mayhem, we’re taking the energy sky-high aboard the Norwegian Jewel. Rage along at ringside, celebrate Chris Jericho’s birthday on the beaches in Bimini and experience all-new onboard madness alongside your favorite Rock N’ Wrestling traditions. 🔥 Join the presale now at chrisjerichocruise.com. Don’t just cruise — RAGE!" the post read.
With more than a year till the 5-day event, it may be too early to get commitments from the Tony Khan-led promotion. This could change as time passes.

Chris Jericho remains cryptic about his future

There has yet to be any confirmation regarding what Jericho's next career move would be. As of now, he is expected to either stay with AEW or make his long-awaited return to WWE.

Earlier this month, during an episode of Busted Open Radio, he was asked about this. He did not disclose anything and mentioned that everyone has to wait and see how everything goes.

"We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see," he said.

The former AEW World Champion remains a major star in the industry, and his next career move will surely be a great topic of conversation when it does happen. Where do you think he goes next?

