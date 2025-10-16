  • home icon
Chris Jericho makes a huge announcement on his future just before AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 00:23 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Chris Jericho has suddenly made an announcement about his immediate future. This came at an interesting time as he posted on social right before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho has not been seen on-screen for the promotion since their Dynasty pay-per-view back in April. With his contract coming to an end by the year's end, it remains to be seen whether he'll re-sign with the company. He has been linked to a return to WWE.

Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram to announce that he'll be around for ScareFest Weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. He mentioned how he'll be around this Friday and Saturday, and how he is also set to hold a special edition of his Talk is Jericho podcast during the event.

See his announcement below.

"Stoked to see everybody THIS WEEKEND at @scarefestweekend in Lexington, KY!! I’ll be hanging with u guys all day on Friday & Saturday AND I’ll be doing a LIVE episode of @talkisjericho on Friday evening with Paranormal Investigator @dustinpari!! Come by & say hi …and bring me presents! 🤠" Jericho posted.
Chris Jericho has announced the 7th edition of his Rock N'Roll Rager

For 7 years straight, Chris Jericho has been doing his Rock N' Roll Rager at Sea event. This was a cruise that featured a culmination of comedy, music, and wrestling. During the first few editions of the event, AEW has been holding its live shows during the cruise, and this has led to several iconic moments.

The Nueve has announced that in November 2026, the next edition of the cruise will take place.

Interestingly, this year's initial lineup of guests has been announced. No one on the active AEW roster has been listed as part of the cruise, contrary to the previous events. The likes of Jeff Hardy, Saraya, and The Great Muta are headlining next year's event.

It remains to be seen whether this is just a case of it being too early to confirm any appearances. This could also be a hint at him no longer re-signing with the company.

