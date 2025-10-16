Chris Jericho makes a huge announcement on his future just before AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has suddenly made an announcement about his immediate future. This came at an interesting time as he posted on social right before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.Jericho has not been seen on-screen for the promotion since their Dynasty pay-per-view back in April. With his contract coming to an end by the year's end, it remains to be seen whether he'll re-sign with the company. He has been linked to a return to WWE.Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram to announce that he'll be around for ScareFest Weekend in Lexington, Kentucky. He mentioned how he'll be around this Friday and Saturday, and how he is also set to hold a special edition of his Talk is Jericho podcast during the event.See his announcement below.&quot;Stoked to see everybody THIS WEEKEND at @scarefestweekend in Lexington, KY!! I’ll be hanging with u guys all day on Friday &amp; Saturday AND I’ll be doing a LIVE episode of @talkisjericho on Friday evening with Paranormal Investigator @dustinpari!! Come by &amp; say hi …and bring me presents! 🤠&quot; Jericho posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Jericho has announced the 7th edition of his Rock N'Roll RagerFor 7 years straight, Chris Jericho has been doing his Rock N' Roll Rager at Sea event. This was a cruise that featured a culmination of comedy, music, and wrestling. During the first few editions of the event, AEW has been holding its live shows during the cruise, and this has led to several iconic moments.The Nueve has announced that in November 2026, the next edition of the cruise will take place.Chris Jericho @IAmJerichoLINKYou’ve been waiting for it. ⛴️ Announcing our first wave of talent, guests, and more for YEAR 7 of the ‘Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise’ We set sail November 7th-11th, 2026, from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas. Secure your cabin NOW!Interestingly, this year's initial lineup of guests has been announced. No one on the active AEW roster has been listed as part of the cruise, contrary to the previous events. The likes of Jeff Hardy, Saraya, and The Great Muta are headlining next year's event.It remains to be seen whether this is just a case of it being too early to confirm any appearances. This could also be a hint at him no longer re-signing with the company.