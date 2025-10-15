Chris Jericho might have subtly confirmed his time with AEW is ending

AEW star Chris Jericho might no longer be All Elite. His recent actions raised many eyebrows. Le Champion's contract will reportedly end in December 2025. It is believed that he will soon join WWE after his deal expires. He hasn't been seen in AEW since April this year, and he has been dropping hints of joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut throughout the months.The former AEW World Champion has been organizing an annual cruise show, 'Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea' for many years. The show offers non-stop entertainment for the entire duration of the cruise. Initially, the cruise also featured certain AEW TV matches. Weekly bouts are no longer part of the show, but AEW stars were once among the top attractions.However, this doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Chris Jericho recently announced this year's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, where stars like Paige, The Great Muta, and Jeff Hardy will be the top attractions. Shockingly, no AEW stars were announced for this year's show. This might illustrate that the Demo God is no longer associated with AEW and will soon exit the company. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJournalist talks about Chris Jericho being mentioned on WWE programming.The former AEW World Champion was mentioned on the latest WWE Premium Live Event. John Cena and AJ Styles battled in an epic bout at Crown Jewel Perth. During one instance, the Cenation Leader held the Phenomenal One in Boston Crab. In a very shocking move, the commentary mentioned it as the Walls of Jericho when they didn't need to associate the move with the AEW star.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Bryan Alvarez pointed out that WWE had no issue mentioning Chris Jericho on live programming.&quot;They for sure talked about–they called it the Walls of Jericho, they said Jericho’s name–that was the one person they had no problem talking about. Chris Jericho. They just made that guy a lot of money,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see where fans will see the Demo God in 2026.