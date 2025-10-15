  • home icon
  Chris Jericho might have subtly confirmed his time with AEW is ending

Chris Jericho might have subtly confirmed his time with AEW is ending

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 15, 2025 03:12 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion

AEW star Chris Jericho might no longer be All Elite. His recent actions raised many eyebrows. Le Champion's contract will reportedly end in December 2025. It is believed that he will soon join WWE after his deal expires. He hasn't been seen in AEW since April this year, and he has been dropping hints of joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut throughout the months.

The former AEW World Champion has been organizing an annual cruise show, 'Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea' for many years. The show offers non-stop entertainment for the entire duration of the cruise. Initially, the cruise also featured certain AEW TV matches. Weekly bouts are no longer part of the show, but AEW stars were once among the top attractions.

However, this doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Chris Jericho recently announced this year's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, where stars like Paige, The Great Muta, and Jeff Hardy will be the top attractions. Shockingly, no AEW stars were announced for this year's show. This might illustrate that the Demo God is no longer associated with AEW and will soon exit the company.

Journalist talks about Chris Jericho being mentioned on WWE programming.

The former AEW World Champion was mentioned on the latest WWE Premium Live Event. John Cena and AJ Styles battled in an epic bout at Crown Jewel Perth. During one instance, the Cenation Leader held the Phenomenal One in Boston Crab. In a very shocking move, the commentary mentioned it as the Walls of Jericho when they didn't need to associate the move with the AEW star.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Bryan Alvarez pointed out that WWE had no issue mentioning Chris Jericho on live programming.

"They for sure talked about–they called it the Walls of Jericho, they said Jericho’s name–that was the one person they had no problem talking about. Chris Jericho. They just made that guy a lot of money," he said.

It will be interesting to see where fans will see the Demo God in 2026.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
