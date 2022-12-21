Chris Jericho and multiple AEW stars in WWE Hall of Famer's list for dream match

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been a part of AEW since 2019. He recently listed some wrestlers he would have liked to face from the company's current roster, including Chris Jericho.

Jake Roberts is recognized as one of the greatest talkers in the world of professional wrestling. Roberts has served as Lance Archer's manager and spokesperson since 2020. He has missed a significant amount of time due to health issues, but the veteran never fails to leave an impression when he appears on television.

On the most recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts stated that he would have preferred to compete against Chris Jericho and both FTR members in a singles bout:

“FTR, but I’d want them in singles matches. I’d have liked to have done something with Chris Jericho. I think we could have done some stuff," said Roberts.

Additionally, Roberts said that he could have helped Jake Hager in the ring:

"I'd have liked to get with [Jake Hager]. I think I could have helped him a lot in the ring. I mean he's an animal, but if he'd just let me drive for a little while I think I could show him some shortcuts." (H/T Cultaholic)

WWE Hall of Famer provides an update on his health and return to AEW

After undergoing surgery recently, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has provided a significant update on his health and future in the business.

Roberts appeared as a guest on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. He revealed during the podcast that he needed a third hip replacement surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer later tweeted that his oxygen mask had been removed and that his recovery was going well.

"Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!" Jake Roberts tweeted.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!! Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!

The WWE legend recently stated that he wanted to work with Miro and former AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers. Fans will have to wait and see if he joins forces with the popular tandem in the future.

