Chris Jericho needed medical attention after freak accident on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho was attacked on the May 15, 2024 episode of AEW's Flagship show, Dynamite. The star who attacked him was HOOK.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil returned to this week's Dynamite and had a squash match against Sebastian Wolfe. After securing the victory, he called Jericho out to the ring.

When The Learning Tree (accompanied by his new ally and protégé Big Bill) came out, HOOK demanded a rematch for the FTW Championship, which he lost at Dynasty. Jericho denied it and stated there would be an eliminator match instead to decide the new number one contender for his championship. This aggravated HOOK, and he smacked Chris Jericho's head with a microphone, making him bleed.

In a recent digital exclusive, Chris Jericho addressed the attack and disclosed that he needed stitches after the blow to his head.

"Wow. HOOK, I can tell that... I touched a nerve when you hit me with that microphone and made me bleed my own blood... You know, HOOK, I can’t even be mad about this because it tells me that you’re learning. It tells me that you’re learning what it takes you to become a champion again because you were the For The World Champion." [0:03-0:27]

He added he is proud of HOOK as he is learning how to become a better wrestler:

"So I’m going to need a few stitches, and I’m going to get them gladly because it shows that you’re learning the lessons that The Learning Tree is trying to teach you... So, HOOK, I want to thank you. Good luck in your qualifying match this week on Collision. I hope you win. Ugh, it hurts.” [0:50-1:10]

Hook is out for Chris Jericho's blood

Chirs Jericho was already in HOOK's bad books after he laid his hands on the latter's father, Taz. However, taking away his title at Dynasty has further infuriated the 25-year-old.

The up-and-coming star was upset after losing his FTW Champion and called out Y2J on last week's edition of the Collision episode. He expressed his resentment for Jericho and promised to retaliate.

