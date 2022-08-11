"Let the story lead you" - Chris Jericho opens up about helping his faction members get the spotlight in AEW

Chris Jericho disclosed some details about his task of elevating his faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society, and its' members by getting them the spotlight in AEW.

The group was formed on March 9th 2022, at Dynamite when Jericho attacked his Revolution opponent Eddie Kingston and former Inner Circle teammates Santana and Ortiz. He was joined by Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Minard, Angelo Parker and later on, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

While at the San Diego Comic Con, talking to Absolute Geek Podcast, Chris Jericho emphasized that his main objective was to elevate his JAS members to greater heights by being involved in some top storylines. They are currently in an extended heated rivalry with Kingston, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club.

"For now, my job is to take care of the JAS and the stories that we’re telling. Eddie Kingston, Santana unfortunately got hurt, Ortiz, but all of that stuff was orchestrated pretty much by me for the last eight months. Thats what I’ve been concentrating on," Jericho said.

The Wizard then added that the story is the driving force and reiterated that he wants to ensure his faction members grow and establish their names while being in the spotlight.

"Let the story lead you. So that’s what I am focused on is the stuff that I’m involved in and the cast characters surrounding me to make sure that everybody gets a spotlight, everybody gets a chance to shine, everybody continues to grow and build their name and their star power," Jericho added. [H/T WrestleZone]

NamasteWrestling @NamasteWrestli1 “AEW Galaxy….. Appreciate us” lol



I love these goofy stupid things JAS does



“AEW Galaxy….. Appreciate us” lolI love these goofy stupid things JAS does https://t.co/5Es0ijeC2i

Jericho rechristened his "Lionheart" character earlier on Dynamite: Quake by the Lake when he challenged Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite: Quake by the Lake here.

Chris Jericho put up a valiant effort against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite

During the world title bout, "Lionheart" put Jon Moxley to the limit as he unleashed the whole package of his mid-1990s persona. At one point, Jericho tore an ear and applied the "Walls of Jericho" for so long to weaken Moxley.

Lionheart also went for his classic "Liontamer" submission, but the champion was able to escape it. However, Jericho eventually tapped out to Moxley's Bulldog Choke to retain the interim world title.

After the bout, chaos ensued as the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club had a melee, with the JAS gaining the numbers advantage. A returning CM Punk evened the odds for the BCC by clobbering Jericho to the outside.

It will be interesting to see how Chris Jericho and his group respond to CM Punk's return and involvement in their beef with the BCC.

Do you like the Jericho Appreciation Society's run in AEW so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA