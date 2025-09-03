Chris Jericho has not re-signed with AEW for one big reason amid WWE rumors, says legend

AEW star Chris Jericho has been the talk of the town as his contract is coming to an end quite soon. His deal with the promotion will end in December 2025. He was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion in April. A veteran recently speculated on the reason the former AEW World Champion hasn't re-signed with the company yet.

The rumors of the Le Champion signing with WWE have been running wild for the past few weeks. Reports have claimed that higher-ups in the Stamford-based promotion are on good terms with him. However, his return is yet to be discussed backstage. In June, he posted a picture of his physique, where he looked extremely fit, perhaps a reminder to the fans that he was not done with wrestling yet.

While speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that Chris Jericho might not go to WWE. He stated that the Demo God might be aiming to get a 'fat' contract from Tony Khan and is therefore shredded.

"Now, I didn’t think about him getting shredded and going to WWE, because I wasn't paying attention to when his contract was up. But there is a reason he is off TV. There’s a very good reason. (...) If I am Chris, and if I am getting shredded, and Tony’s excited about getting me back, and my contract’s coming up in 4-5 months, I am going to make sure that contract is as fat as I can make it," he said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Tony Schiavone provides a major update on Chris Jericho

Many believed that The Demo God would return at the Jacksonville-based promotion during Forbidden Door. Unfortunately, he didn't.

While speaking on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, Tony said that Chris Jericho's name didn't come up even once during the entire Forbidden Door weekend. However, he also claimed that Tony Khan likes to keep a secret.

"I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip (for Forbidden Door). Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned. But that doesn’t mean anything. Tony, a lot of times, he’ll get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former AEW World Champion.

Tejas Pagare



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

