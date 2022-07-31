"It wasn't as badly broken" - WWE legend comments on recent death match in Tony Khan's AEW, gives an update after being smashed with a steel chair

Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on his recent Barbed Wire Everywhere match in Tony Khan's company.

The former AEW Champion provided an update on the broken nose injury he suffered during the death match.

In week 2 of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, we saw The Wizard collide with Eddie Kingston in a violent 'Barbed Wire Everywhere' bout. Jericho emerged victorious in the blood-soaked affair but the match was particularly painful for him. Not only did he endure eye-widening bumps, his nose broke when a wire-clad steel chair landed on his face.

The aftermath of the death match we saw The Painmaker being untangled from a barbed wire spiderweb. He was reportedly stretchered to the back after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Speaking to ComicBook, Chris Jericho opined that such death matches in Tony Khan's promotion are good for the wrestling business:

"You just go, 'F**k, that hurt.' Matches like the one we just had are probably good for the wrestling business because it lets people know that it's not just fun and games. 'Oh that stuff isn't real, they don't really hit each other,' then you literally get bashed in the nose with the leg of a chair. If it's on TV, at least we'll get some shots of it and it's probably good for the business in the long run. It doesn't feel good the next day," said Jericho. (H/T: Fightful)

The 51-year old also provided a positive update about his nasty nose injury:

"You can see it, it was just an accident, but when it hit my nose, I thought for sure it was broken. It wasn't as badly broken as I thought. It's more just cracked and cartilage and that sort of thing. Still, as long as you can still move, breathe, and see, it's just part of the job," he added.

Chris Jericho wrestled first death match in Tony Khan's promotion last year

Barbed Wire Everywhere wasn't the only death match for which Chris Jericho donned the Painmaker paint on. During his infamous "Labors of Jericho" storyline against MJF in 2021, The DemoGod waged war against a death match legend.

Tony Khan's decision to pit Jericho against Nick Gage in a ''No Rules'' match took the pro-wrestling world by storm. The death match stalwart brutalized Jericho with thumbtacks, multiple light tube shots and his trademark pizza cutter.

The Wizard bled profusely throughout the bout but emerged victorious with his Judas Effect maneuvre. The match had several blood-curdling moments but received acclaim for its psychology and story-telling.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Chris Jericho really did a legit Deathmatch with Nick Gage on national television. My god. #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho really did a legit Deathmatch with Nick Gage on national television. My god. #AEWDynamite

The 51-year-old veteran never ceases to amaze. He showed up at both Dynamite and Rampage this week. The Wizard is scheduled to take on Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan inscribes another title reign for the former AEW World Champion.

What's your take on Chris Jericho's death match heroics? Do tell us in the comments below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chris Jericho defeat Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite next week? Yes No 1 votes so far