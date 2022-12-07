Chris Jericho was reportedly the brainchild of bringing former WWE Superstar back to AEW after a nearly one-year absence

Chris Jericho seems to have a lot of pull backstage in AEW, so much so that Colt Cabana claims that the ROH World Champion personally put together their Dynamite clash not too long ago.

Colt Cabana's absence from AEW has not gone unnoticed by fans. Before his match against Jericho, the star last appeared on television during the November 24th episode of Dynamite.

During his recent appearance on the Work of Wrestling podcast, Colt Cabana revealed when he got the call to face the ROH World Champion.

"I never talked to Tony [Khan] until I was in Gorilla [position], so it wasn't a call from Tony Khan. The travel called me up and said, 'You're needed for Baltimore, Maryland.' I assumed it was to wrestle Chris Jericho. I think the travel told me, 'Chris Jericho is requesting your presence in Baltimore.'"

Cabana then continued, proclaiming that he's up to wrestle in AEW again on any condition that the promotion requests it again.

"So, I wrestled Chris. I'm under contract, they tell me to show up, I showed up. They tell me who I'm wrestling, I wrestle. If they want me to wrestle again, I'll wrestle again. if they want me to agent again, I'll agent again, whatever," Cabana said. (H/T: Fightful)

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently alluded to believing that Jericho could be manipulating Tony Khan into getting the main event spots.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up on the shows' results here.

A former WWE Universal Champion is "ashamed" he didn't enjoy his matches against Chris Jericho as much as he could

Kevin Owen's pairing and eventual feud with Chris Jericho is something many fans fondly look back at. The Festival of Friendship segment proved that the two stars could be versatile in their pairing.

Sean Harris @seanh_invasion

@IAmJericho @FightOwensFight Give me another segment in the last 7 years of WWE TV that's better than the Festival of Friendship. I'll wait... Give me another segment in the last 7 years of WWE TV that's better than the Festival of Friendship. I'll wait...@IAmJericho @FightOwensFight https://t.co/tYhIPKQbM7

During his appearance on After The Bell, Kevin Owens looked back on the past eight years of his career and the things he regrets the most.

"There are so many moments over the past eight years that I didn’t properly enjoy because I was always worried about what was the next thing. I had this incredible run with Chris Jericho and so many great moments that people still talk about today. I’m ashamed to say that I really did not enjoy that as much as I should have." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Unfortunately, for fans of Y2JKO, the two will likely not be able to pick up from where they left off since they are both currently working on different promotions.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes