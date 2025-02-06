Chris Jericho responds to fans asking him to "retire" from AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho is arguably one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, several fans want him to retire from in-ring competition. The ROH World Champion has now responded to his critics.

For the past two years, Chris Jericho has received hate from some viewers. But Jericho has managed to counter the criticism by introducing The Learning Tree character. The ROH World Champion recently addressed the situation.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho said the crowd's adverse reaction often helped him in his character work.

“I mean, it’s one of those things. When they were really at their peak, of course I’m always thinking. Okay, I can make a t-shirt out of that. I can make a whole angle out of this. But it kind of went away, they kind of stopped. Plus, I was really good at being able to shut people down. Like New York, please retire. I take the mic and say, I know why you want me to retire. Because you want me to go pitch for the New York Yankees so they could possibly win a World Series, but that’s not going to happen. Boo! And then they stop."

Trending

Y2J acknowledged how the retirement chants eventually stopped, which told him that The Learning Tree gimmick was working.

"It’s something that [Jerry] Seinfeld said years ago, or any great stand-up comedian, I’ve got the mic. You can’t heckle somebody when the guy has the louder voice. So, yeah, the please retire was a good one. That was fun.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion

In 2019, Chris Jericho became one of the first major names to sign with AEW. The veteran has since done a lot for the promotion.

At the first All Out pay-per-view in Chicago in 2019, Chris Jericho defeated "Hangman" Adam Page to make history and become the inaugural AEW World Champion. The veteran has feuded with many top stars over the years.

Jericho is the current ROH World Champion. Fans will have to wait and see if AEW's creative team has another World Title run planned for Y2J in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback