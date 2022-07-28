WWE legend responds to a fan questioning his age in regards to deathmatches in Tony Khan's promotion

Chris Jericho has responded to a fan's concern for him regarding brutal deathmatches in Tony Khan's AEW.

Week 2 of Fyter Fest saw The Wizard collide with his nemesis Eddie Kingston in a 'Barbed Wire Everywhere' bout. The grueling match was particularly taxing for Jericho, given the nasty bumps he took. The aftermath of the deathmatch saw the blood-soaked Painmaker being untangled from a brutal barbed wire spiderweb.

Given the violent nature of the match, fans across the globe were concerned for the 51-year old. While many hailed the WWE legend for his toughness, others asked him to refrain from future death matches in Tony Khan's company.

One concerned fan took to Twitter to praise The Demogod for his outstanding work ethic. However, he wrongly believed Jericho to be 60 years of age. He further opined that Jericho should avoid death matches at this age.

Taking note of the tweet, the six-time WWE World Champion responded to the 60-year old remark with confusion:

Many fans hilariously flooded the comments, asking Jericho to put the guy on 'the list'. Others asked the AEW star to wrestle another death match when he's 60 years old.

Tony Khan lauded Chris Jericho for bouncing back after major health scare

During a UK tour with his band Fozzy in December 2021, Jericho was rushed to hospital after suffering shortness of breath. He was diagnosed with ''Pulmonary Embolism", a severe health condition causing blood cots in the lungs.

Not only did the Wizard overcome the dangerous health scare, he quickly returned to the ring without losing a step.

During an interview with The Daily Star, Tony Khan heaped praise on Y2J's impressive physical transformation after the health scare:

"He had a blot clot and was actually in the UK for an extended period of time and couldn't travel back to America. During that period, he took his health very seriously and worked so hard. He's lost over 30 pounds and looks better than he has in years," said Khan.

The 51-year old has truly cemented his legacy in the pro wrestling realm. He is currently nursing a broken nose after his brutal brawl with Eddie Kingston, but should be back in action soon. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for The Wizard in the coming weeks.

