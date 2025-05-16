Chris Jericho reveals impersonator of a WWE veteran texted him for Cope's number: "I just blocked him"

Chris Jericho has encountered various kinds of people in his life. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla shared a past instance where an unknown person impersonated a WWE veteran and texted him to get AEW star Cope's phone number.

The aforementioned veteran, who recently made his All Elite Wrestling debut, is Rhino. During an interview with 101 WRIF, the former AEW World Champion revealed an interesting story regarding Rhino. He once got a text from a person, claiming to be the ECW legend and asking Jericho for Adam Copeland's phone number.

Chris Jericho got suspicious when the impersonator addressed Copeland by his full name, as he was aware of the close friendship between the Rated-R Superstar and Rhino. The Learning Tree dismissed it as a scam and informed the former WWE Tag Team Champion of someone impersonating him to get wrestlers' phone numbers.

"Rhino's awesome, he's a good guy as well, but I just got a text from him the other day, maybe a month or two or so, it said 'Hey, it's Rhino, how are you?' and I was like, kinda like, ok whatever, he maybe got a new number and then its like, 'Hey, it's Rhino ... I just wanted to give my new number, can you give me Adam Copeland's number?' and I'm like is it some kind of a scam, like someone is pretending to be Rhino trying to get wrestlers' numbers, so I just blocked him. But yeah, why is ... why is Rhino calling Adam, Adam Copeland? I'm like ok, this is a scam, so I don't even know if he knows about it, but if you are listening, someone is impersonating you trying to get wrestlers' phone numbers." [4:45 - 5:24]

AEW star Chris Jericho expressed a wish related to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Before Chris Jericho became a cornerstone for AEW in 2019, he was a key player in their rival promotion, WWE, for many years. He recently recalled his rivalry with WWE legend Shawn Michaels in 2008 and expressed his desire to see his entire feud as a documentary on Netflix.

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a … Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud." [H/T: 411Mania]

With Chris Jericho in the business for over 30 years, it remains to be seen if he will end his career in All Elite Wrestling or return to WWE for one more run.

