Chris Jericho reveals reaction to Matt Hardy's All Out spot

It's well-known by now that Matt Hardy fell through the tables at AEW All Out and hit his head on the cement floor. The match was truncated with Hardy, who looked out of sorts, winning, but Chris Jericho believes things could've been done differently.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut



Matt Hardy was sent to the hospital before eventually being cleared by doctors and then showed up on AEW Dynamite to reveal he had no serious injuries, but needed time to recuperate. On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho said that he was scared when Hardy and Sammy Guevara fell.

Chris Jericho confirms Matt Hardy's incident was a stunt gone wrong

Chris Jericho said that he was frightened at first and just waited to see if Matt Hardy was okay. He said that things could have been done differently:

"We should have more tables out there and some pads on the floor and the guys were brave. And thankfully, Matt was not hurt no matter what you hear. He did not have a concussion. He was hurt. Banged his head. But the match ended very quickly after that. And you know, no one really knows what's going on with that. Thankfully, Matt wasn't hurt. And he was on the show, this week, and I'm sure he'll be on the show next week. And for many weeks to come."

Chris Jericho reiterated that's he's glad nothing bad happened during the incident. As previously noted, Matt Hardy showed up on Dynamite and gave a heartfelt promo, but stated he's not cleared for in-ring action just yet. On the next episode, Hardy will be at ringside as Private Party take on Jericho and Jake Hager.

