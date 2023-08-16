Chris Jericho reveals scrapped plans for former DX member to come out of retirement after 13 years in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had a number of run-ins with DX and various members of the faction over the course of his illustrious career. He recently revealed that former member Mike Tyson came close to making an in-ring return.

Mike Tyson is one of the most iconic athletes of all time. His first involvement in WWE came during the Attitude Era when he was the special guest referee for the match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. His one and only wrestling match came on an episode of RAW in 2010 when he teamed up with Chris Jericho in a losing effort againt Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The boxing legend made his AEW debut in 2020 and went on to become the special guest enforcer for a match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. However, he never had an official match.

The leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society recently revealed that Mike Tyson and him were close to wrestling a cinematic match.

"Mike Tyson and I almost had a cinematic match. We were this close to doing it, Tyson vs. Jericho in a New York Street Fight, but we couldn't make it happen. We really were deep in negotiations too. We were going to do it in New York in an alley, like an alley fight, basically. Think 'They Live' with Tyson and Jericho, that's what I had in mind," Jericho said. (h/t: Fightful)

Mike Tyson helped Chris Jericho in AEW

Mike Tyson made his All Elite Wrestling debut on May 23, 2020 at Double or Nothing when he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Lance Archer and presented him the inaugural TNT Championship.

He faced off against Chris Jericho for the first time on the May 27 episode of Dynamite with Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort by his side. Tyson returned to the Jacksnonville-based company on the April 7, 2021 episode of Dynamite when he rescued The Ocho from an attack by the MJF-led Pinnacle.

Mike Tyson got physical in the process as he beat down Shawn Spears. In the lead up to the Blood and Guts match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, Mike Tyson was the special guest enforcer in a match between Dax Harwood and The Demo God on AEW Dynamite.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here