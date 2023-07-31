Chris Jericho's alliance with former WWE figure could end abruptly if 11-year veteran returns to AEW

A major star who is currently not a part of the AEW roster could cause trouble in the relationship between Chris Jericho and a former WWE name right after returning.

Chris Jericho was the first ever AEW world champion, which is an accolade no one could ever take away from him. Throughout his All-Elite run, Jericho has had many compelling storylines, amazing matches, and moments.

Meanwhile, with the upcoming "All In" event just over the horizon, fans are curious to know about Jericho's potential opponent for the sold-out major Wembley event. Nevertheless, a recent report by Fightful Select states that AEW higher-ups are planning a big match between Jericho and the NJPW star, Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay's last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion happened to be for his classic match against Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door PPV, where he managed to capture the IWGP US title from Omega, and the report suggests Ospreay's next AEW presence could be "All In" vs. Jericho.

Furthermore, the report also suggested that Don Callis could be a factor in the potential match. Currently, Callis has been getting along well with Jericho, however, the return of Ospreay could cause conflict in Callis' mind, and his alliance with The Demi-God could end abruptly.

Also, Don Callis sided with Ospreay last time during his match against Omega, and the brief alliance could play a major factor in the rumored match between Jericho and Will Ospreay.

Chris Jericho is hopeful of "All In" being bigger than expected

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on the Wembley event, calling it a masterful move by Tony Khan, and also addressed the projection of the ticket sales, claiming huge ticket sales due to the company's presence and popularity in the UK while talking on the Battleground Podcast:

"It’s going to be massive and has the potential to sell even more than what the pundits are expecting because I think it’s going to be a cultural event. Not to mention the fact that we have a huge television presence and a huge fanbase in the UK. I’m not guaranteeing it or predicting it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up with 60,000 to 70,000 people in that joint.” [H/T 411MANIA]

Meanwhile, with the most anticipated Wembley event less than a month away, it remains to be seen whether Jericho ends up taking on the NJPW star, Will Ospreay, as per the rumors, or whether the Jacksonville-based promotion has something else planned.