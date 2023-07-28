The AEW All-In pay-per-view will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Per Fightful Select, Chris Jericho will face a major non-AEW star from England at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Jericho, a world-traveled athlete, has won championships in WWE, AEW, WCW, and ROH, and the Jacksonville-based company is planning a massive match for him at All In. Per the report, the plan in discussion is for Chris Jericho to face New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) star Will Ospreay at All In.

Ospreay is a London-based wrestler who currently holds the IWGP United States Championship, which he won from Kenny Omega at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year.

In addition, it was reported that Don Callis would be a factor in the match. During the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, Callis sided with the NJPW star. However, on recent episodes of Dynamite, a partnership between Don Callis and Chris Jericho was teased.

Fightful Select also reported it is unknown whether Callis will be on Jericho's side or Ospreay's.

Will Ospreay is one of the hottest talents in the pro wrestling world and is mostly recognized for his time in NJPW, where he has won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The 30-year-old wrestler has also won the ROH World Television Championship in Ring of Honor.

Samoa Joe teased a match with Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW All In

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Samoa Joe recently teased a match with NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW's upcoming London pay-per-view.

The Samoan Submission Machine had an ominous message for the English wrestler, saying he would beat him in his backyard and ruin his Christmas and family events.

"But Zack, he’s home, right? Does he really want that to happen to him in his backyard? Mum can finally make it out for the matches and I smear you all over the canvas? Do you really wanna ruin Christmas? That’s all I’m really saying here because it’s gonna be awkward coming out of summertime and you can’t walk right. It’s just me, you know? If I’m thinking about the family events and how I wanna arrange this and I’m Zack, I’m like, ‘Eh, maybe not the best time to really go after Joe.' So yeah, we’ll see." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

The ROH World Television Champion also warned whoever he will be facing at All In, saying his opponent will have a bad night.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023