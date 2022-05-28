"Cody had told me backstage" – Chris Jericho's stablemate details what it was like being called Bryan Danielson's "son"

Daniel Garcia briefly opened up on the possibility of teaming up with Bryan Danielson in AEW instead of joining the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Following the dissolution of The Inner Circle, Chris Jericho recruited Garcia and 2point0 as members of his newest faction. However, The American Dragon also wanted to work alongside Garcia.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Garcia commented on Danielson referring to him as his 'son' during his first AEW press conference. The reigning PWG Champion said:

"Leading up to that, like a lot of people don't remember this but Bryan's first press conference at AEW, he like talked about me and he called me his son actually. And then every interview I saw with him, he was like, 'Yeah, I really wanna be in a stable with Daniel Garcia', and I think like Cody had told me backstage or something that I was joining a group with him and like multiple people just kept telling me, 'Like you're gonna be in a tag team with Bryan'. And Bryan, like, no lie, probably my favorite wrestler of all time." (from 26:56 to 27:27)

Garcia further added that he would've rather worked in a tag team with Danielson instead of forming a faction alongside him that potentially included the likes of Lee Moriarty and co.:

"I told 2point0, I remember telling them, if it was just gonna me and Bryan, I would be very happy with that. But if it was gonna be me and Bryan and Lee, I would rather just stay with 2point0 and rather join someone else." (from 28:24 to 28:40)

Chris Jericho recently disclosed that he and Bryan Danielson both wanted to work alongside Daniel Garcia

During the same conversation, Chris Jericho recalled the conversation he had with Bryan Danielson about working alongside Daniel Garcia.

The former AEW World Champion said:

"What you don’t know is, I called Bryan Danielson. I finally had him over the phone, and I go ‘I have an idea and you might have the same idea. Do you wanna do something with Danny Garcia? Because I have an idea.' So we actually talked like GMs. And that’s how it was, because everyone wants Danny Garcia."

This weekend, the Jericho Appreciation Society will face Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in an Anarchy at the Arena Match at Double or Nothing.

