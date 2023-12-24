Chris Jericho's three-word reaction to viral photo of The Miz

Chris Jericho recently responded to WWE Superstar The Miz's viral photo on social media with a three-word reaction.

Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The 53-year-old gained recognition during his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he became a multi-time WWE World Champion and did everything there was to do.

After leaving the Stamford-based company, The Ocho joined the upstart All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019 and became one of the prime reasons behind the company's success. While working in WWE, the inaugural AEW World Champion shared the ring with The Miz many times, both as an opponent and a tag team partner.

Recently, the Canadian TV personality and content creator, Chris Van Vliet shared a childhood photo of The Miz and asked the fans to identify the star. Jericho had a three-word reaction to the post.

"Young Don Knotts," wrote Chris Jericho.

Here is the post:

The A-lister is a well-accomplished wrestler in his own right and a two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Teddy Long wants Chris Jericho to run Tony Khan's AEW locker room

Despite having some of the best wrestlers in the business, AEW has recently been criticized for its lack of long-term storytelling and its locker-room conflicts.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter called Chris Jericho a backstage genius and added that he should be running Tony Khan's dressing room.

Teddy Long agreed, praising the 53-year-old for being the smartest guy in the business, and said he should be in charge of talent relations alongside Jake "the Snake" Roberts.

"He’s the smartest guy in this business. Him and Jake 'The Snake' should be in charge of talent relations. I’ve known him for many, many years, he doesn’t take any s**t. As Bill was saying, he’s one of the smartest guys in this business. He’s the only guy that I know who can go out on TV and get beat right in the middle [of the ring] 1,2,3, and get right back up and get his heat back, and I can tell you right now, a lot of guys can’t do that," said Teddy Long. [7:30 – 8:13]

