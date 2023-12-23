53-year-old major AEW star wants to return to WWE after 7 years to retire in the Stamford-based company, believes Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes a former AEW World Champion wants to return to WWE to hand up his boots for good.

Chris Jericho had several successful stints in the Stamford-based company. However, the 53-year-old left the promotion in 2018. About a year later, The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla joined Tony Khan's promotion. He has since become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Nevertheless, Jericho's contract will reportedly expire in December 2025.

While addressing Jericho's future on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan disclosed that he believes a part of the wrestling legend wants to return and retire in the Stamford-based company under Triple H's creative leadership.

"I gotta think that there's maybe a part of Jericho that's like, 'Hey, after I've done my thing here, I would love to probably retire in WWE,'" he said. [From 02:01 to 02:09]

Chris Jericho isn't interested in entering the WWE Hall of Fame

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Chris Jericho addressed the possibility of him getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The current AEW star revealed that he is not interested.

The 53-year-old stated that he does not understand the point of the Hall of Fame, claiming it is "all in the company's mind."

"I always like going against the grain ... I don't really understand the point of the Hall of Fame. If you think I'm in it, great. But there's no real Hall of Fame, it's all in WWE's mind. Does it really matter if I'm in it or not? I go up there and give some approved speech where I have five minutes to encapsulate 33 years. I'm not interested in that at this point and it's not a disrespectful thing... I don't really see the benefits of it," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

