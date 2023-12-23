Chris Jericho urges a 47-year-old wrestling legend to return his phone calls

Chris Jericho is one of the most popular professional wrestlers in recent times. One of the many aspects that makes him such a well-loved personality is his sense of humor.

Jericho was at it once again when he replied to a social media post that spoke about Bryan Danielson and Hiroshi Tanahashi being the two GOATs 'running' wrestling promotions.

Check the post out:

"It’s true!! I’m so honored to work for @bryandanielson and hopefully @tanahashi1_100 will return my calls soon!" he posted.

Tanahashi is the President and Representative Director of NJPW, while Bryan Danielson is on the Disciplinary Committee of AEW. Danielson's off-screen role got magnified when it was revealed that the Disciplinary Committee had decided to sack CM Punk from AEW.

NJPW was founded in the 70s and has stood the test of time to this day. Tanahashi is extremely popular among wrestling fans, and some of them consider him to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Chris Jericho can work with several ex-WWE wrestlers in AEW

Chris Jericho and Christian were two of the most popular wrestlers during the Attitude Era and beyond. The two are now in AEW. While Jericho is in the tag team, The Golden Jets, Christian Cage has a stable Patriarchy, which is seeing a pop from the crowd.

This year, AEW's roster added Adam Copeland, who earlier wrestled in WWE as Edge. One of the most shocking sign-ups by AEW this year was the legendary Ric Flair, who has had a storied career in the world of wrestling.

Several others in AEW were said to be under-utilized by the Stamford-based company, and that includes Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxlety, Swerve Strickland, and even Prince Nana, who once had a squash match in WWE.

