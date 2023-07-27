Chris Jericho sarcastically responds to fan claiming he's not in shape

Chris Jericho might be a veteran of the industry, but in recent years his physique has come under fire from some online trolls. He recently responded to a fan after the latter commented on his wrestling shape.

While Jericho has never been the biggest performer in the locker room, he has consistently been in impressive wrestling shape. Although he is 52, The Ocho has delivered some great matches in recent years.

Diana Prince recently took to Twitter to share a backstage picture of herself with Chris Jericho while playfully calling herself "Jericho Personal Security." In response, Twitter user @BuzzAndHowl took a shot at the legend, claiming that only one person in the image was in "wrestling shape." Meanwhile, the multi-time champion reacted sarcastically to the fan's claim.

"I'm glad you brought this up, Mr. Howl!! I've been meaning to ask you for your workout plan, so I can get into better wrestling shape. Any tips or advice you might have would be much appreciated!!" Jericho posted.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho I’m glad you brought this up Mr Howl!! I’ve been meaning to ask you for your workout plan, so I can get into better wrestling shape. Any tips or advice you might have would be much appreciated!! twitter.com/buzzandhowl/st…

Jericho notably addressed his physique during a 2022 episode of Talk is Jericho. According to the veteran, he knowingly picked up weight once he went to Japan. The wrestling culture in the country differs significantly from the US, and The Ocho claimed he got bigger to be more imposing.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan believes it's time for Chris Jericho to part with the Jericho Appreciation Society

The Ocho has seemingly had a change of heart in recent weeks after notably cutting a major babyface promo, followed by Don Callis teasing an alliance between the two. This angle has left the JAS hanging in the balance, but Konnan believes Jericho must part ways with the faction.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized Chris Jericho for cutting a babyface promo in his hometown. He also pointed out that the JAS was becoming stale.

"I thought Jericho was getting a bit stale with the Jericho [Appreciation] Society thing you know, it happens. So either one of two things, he's either going to join Callis and become even more hated, doesn't look like it after that promo he did, or he becomes a humongous babyface going against Callis and his family." [13:30 - 14:06]

Don Callis has not halted his attempts to recruit Chris Jericho, which led to the latter agreeing to team up with Konosuke Takeshita. The JAS then had a heated interaction backstage, teasing the group's split.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023