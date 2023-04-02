Chris Jericho says WWE legend bullied him and Chris Benoit

AEW star Chris Jericho recently stated in a social media post that WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner bullied him and other WCW cruiserweights. Y2J specifically named Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Juventud Guerrera as Steiner's targets.

Jericho made these allegations against Steiner while showing support for Gisele Shaw, who also says the Dog-Faced Gremlin bullied her. Shaw, a transgender Filipino professional wrestler currently signed with IMPACT, said in an Instagram post that Steiner hurled hateful, derogatory phrases at her, even going so far as to yell at her in public.

Shaw's post, in which she stood up for herself, received a lot of support from the wrestling world. Performers like Taya Valkyrie, ODB, and Moose all encouraged the IMPACT star.

Chris Jericho commented on the post:

"Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a "Steiner." Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same sh*t when he bullied me, Eddie [Guerrero], Chris [Benoit], Oscar [Rey Mysterio], juvie [Juventud Guerrera] etc at World War 3 1997!!"

It is no secret that the wrestling industry has a dark history of bullying and discrimination. But it is promising to see that performers are now in a place where they can speak out against these incidents, as opposed to years past when that was not an option.

Chris Jericho's next feud in Tony Khan's company revealed?

Le Champion is truly a master of reinvention, making him a top asset for Tony Khan and AEW. As a result, he never seems to be too far away from major storylines in the promotion.

On last week's Dynamite, Adam Cole made a triumphant return to the ring after nine months, defeating JAS's Daniel Garcia. After the match, The Ocho came down to the ring to console his faction mate and stare down Adam Cole.

This suggests a possible program that could be brewing between the AEW megastars. On paper, this is a dream match between two workhorses of different generations. We will have to wait and see how this one unfolds.

